Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel probably wants to return to England at some point

Thomas Tuchel is on a mission at Bayern Munich to succeed where great coaches before him have recently failed: Finish out his contract.

Julian Naglesmann (21 months), Hansi Flick (19 months), Niko Kovac (17 months), Jupp Heynckes (did he even sign the contract?), Willy Sagnol (interim title), and Carlo Ancelotti (15 months) all failed to last more than two years. The last coach to successfully fulfill his duties as Bayern manager was none other than Pep Guardiola.

Tuchel is approaching the one year mark and there are plenty of fans and pundits who want him gone already. A report from SkySportNews (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) indicates that Tuchel wants to stick around until next summer but is plotting a move back to the Premier League in 2025.

Thomas Tuchel's clear goal is to fulfill his Bayern contract until 2025. There's no release clause in his current contract. Under certain conditions, an extension is even possible - but at the moment, there are no talks over a new deal. For the time after Bayern, a Premier League… pic.twitter.com/caI1GJIFdT — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 29, 2024

Tuchel must be reaching the peak of his coaching trajectory if he can casually jump PSG to Chelsea to Bayern to any club or country of his choosing. His style seems to be better suited to winning cups rather than league titles, so it makes sense that he want to go back to England where they have a second domestic cup available as well.