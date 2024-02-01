Lothar Matthäus sees no issue with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel potentially wanting to coach in Spain

Former Bayern Munich and Germany great Lothar Matthäus did not find Thomas Tuchel’s comments about wanting to possibly coach in Spain as anything major. After all, almost no one is seeing the coach as a Bayern Munich lifer at this stage.

“He was asked and gave an honest answer, and I think that answer is fine. Should Thomas Tuchel say he will stay at Bayern for life? He’s not 80 years old, he’s only 50,” Matthäus told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When I played for Inter, I also said that I could imagine playing in Spain at some point.”

Of course, Matthäus took his time to formulate his thoughts on the matter, especially after the back-and-forth that occurred between Didi Hamann and Bayern Munich. After Tuchel’s comments, Didi Hamann took them out of context, which created a very direct response from Bayern Munich via an official statement.

Just another week at FC Hollywood, right?