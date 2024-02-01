Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer on his friendship with Thomas Müller

Who comes first to mind when you think of Germany and Bayern Munich’s successes since 2010? Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller are likely the first two names. The legendary pair have won everything for club and country together, and Neuer recently chimed in on his time with his long-time teammate Müller.

“You probably all know with whom I’ve played the longest — Thomas Müller,” Neuer said in an interview for Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “You never get bored with him — not even at our card table. It’s nice to see him every day. We are almost the same age and have already experienced so much together. Not only have we fought many battles together on the pitch, but we also know each other a little bit better in our private lives.”

The pair’s close friendship is no major surprise considering the length of time they’ve played together or their interactions, and both Bayern and Germany have benefited from their chemistry. And of course, Müller and Neuer remain fan favorites.

It is no wonder these two confirmed their contract extensions with Bayern Munich in such close timing. Hopefully for Bayern and Germany’s sake, these two stay together for as long as possible.