Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool to pursue Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich even without Jürgen Klopp; BVB’s Gio Reyna to Nottingham Forest; Lionel Messi napkin worth $382K (!?); Jerome Boateng finds new home in Italy; Virgil van Dijk to Real Madrid?; and MORE!

When Jürgen Klopp announced that he was leaving Liverpool FC after the season, there was some thought that Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich would disappear from the Premier League club’s radar.

Not so fast my friend:

According to a report from BBC, Liverpool have joined Manchester City in the pursuit of German midfielder Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich. The upcoming summer transfer window may witness a heated battle between these Premier League powerhouses to secure the services of Kimmich, widely recognized as one of the best talents in Europe.

It is extremely doubtful that Kimmich leaves Bayern Munich, but the tide of the club is changing under Thomas Tuchel. The coach has a lot of say in squad planning and has openly talked about not playing Kimmich at his preferred position — the No. 6.

Kimmich will surely have to weigh his personal convenience vs. his career goals vs. how much money he might be able to make on the open market.

Those kinds of decision are difficult enough to make, let alone having to factor in where — and how — you fit in under the coach of the club where you really want to be.

Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna is on loan to Nottingham Forest:

#BVB - Update Gio Reyna to Nottingham: No buy option, no obligation. Just a normal loan til summer. Loan fee €1m, Forest cover full salary. According to our information B. Dortmund have extended the contract with Reyna from 2025 until 2026. w/@Sky_Jesco ⚫️ @SkySportsNews https://t.co/6SU0eZDus4 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 31, 2024

Final details began to emerge that there would not be an option to buy for Nottingham Forest:

⬛️ Update: NO option to buy for Forest! An option to buy was part of the negotiations last night. Got removed today.



Smart deal for Dortmund as the player has extended his contract at #BVB from 2025 until 2026. @berger_pj | @SkySportDE https://t.co/e5JLiJnqYe — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2024

Per Bild’s Christian Falk (in his work for CaughtOffside), Borussia Dortmund did, indeed, secure €1 million are part of the arrangement:

BVB will secure a tidy loan fee of €1m as part of the loan deal, BILD’s head of sport, Christian Falk, exclusively informed CaughtOffside. Additionally, it’s understood that the relegation-threatened outfit will cover the attacking midfielder’s entire salary (earning roughly €5m per year).

Finally, BVB inked Reyna to a new contract through 2026 just prior to the loan agreement:

⚫️ Gio Reyna has signed new deal at Borussia Dortmund ahead of loan move to Nottingham Forest — valid until June 2026.



Reyna will join #NFFC on straight loan, NO option to buy clause as always reported.



Medical tests ready for Gio in England. pic.twitter.com/y91WeZ1YFA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

Bogey alert!

Bayern Munich will host Borussia Mönchengladbach for what could be a very important Bundesliga matchup.

The Bavarians have had a lot of trouble with Die Fohlen in recent years and this could be a situation where the banged up and weary boys from Bayern Munich need to really dig deep even against a Borussia Mönchengladbach side that is not exactly a juggernaut.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this Preview Show:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury and absence situation and what Thomas Tuchel might to do to work around missing key players like Kim Min-jae, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Joshua Kimmich.

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail.

A prediction on the match.

Could Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk follow Jurgen Klopp’s path and leave the club after the season?

If so, Real Madrid could be his landing spot:

Real Madrid are prepared to pounce on the uncertainty surrounding Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp’s exit with a move for Virgil van Dijk, whose contract is up in 2025.

Former Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng is getting get a fresh start in Italy:

⚠️ Been told that Jerome #Boateng will speak to Salernitana coach Filippo Inzaghi today!



➡️ Agreement on salary terms is close ✔️



Boateng, open to join @OfficialUSS1919 immediately. But more clubs from Italy have inquired about him in the last hours. No medical yet.… pic.twitter.com/mgFfwJvZa9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2024

⚠️ Been told that Jerome #Boateng will speak to Salernitana coach Filippo Inzaghi today! ➡️ Agreement on salary terms is close ✔️ Boateng, open to join @OfficialUSS1919 immediately. But more clubs from Italy have inquired about him in the last hours. No medical yet. @SkySportDE

Boateng later arrived for his medical exam:

Jerome Boateng, just arrived in Salerno in order to undergo medical tests and sign for Salernitana.



It will happen after the end of the transfer window — as he’s a free agent. pic.twitter.com/hWzHpopIHz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

Bayern Munich’s season currently seems as stable as uranium, with an ongoing injury crisis, consistently mediocre performances on the pitch (bordering on poor), and the possibility of a locker room implosion (it is always just a matter of time). In the meantime, the club has shrewdly acquired the services of Sacha Boey, a quality right-back who is expected to bring a lot of quality and add depth to the position.

With the impending return of Noussair Mazraoui on the horizon, Tuchel will have to make some very important decisions (welp). The team could really use some direction and a definitive plan. As Bayern nears the business end of the season, the pressure to deliver increases. The next 4 months could be the difference between a double and nothing. And we all know: a trophyless season at Bayern is blasphemous.

Schnitzel and Rayyan therefore had their hands full with topics to discuss, including:

The Sacha Boey transfer

An evaluation of Christoph Freund’s work so far

Bayern Munich’s lengthy injury list

How Bayern Munich’s season has looked statistically vs. how it looks to the eye

Thomas Tuchel’s tactics being a mismatch at Bayern

Jürgen Klopp being the pipe dream to succeed Tuchel

Some easter eggs and veiled roasts (as usual)

The napkin which housed the proposal to bring Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona is up for auction:

The napkin which famously launched Lionel Messi’s Barcelona career as a 13-year-old will be auctioned off in March with a starting price of £300,000 ($382,150). With Messi’s father, Jorge, beginning to doubt Barça’s commitment to his son in 2000, the club’s director of football at the time, Carles Rexach, hastily scrambled together an agreement on a napkin. It was signed by Rexach, Josep Minguella, an advisor who had helped bring Messi over from South America, and Horacio Gaggioli, the Argentine agent who helped broker the deal, and served as a promise for a first contract. Since then, it has remained under the ownership of Gaggioli, secured in a vault in Andorra, the Principality to the north of Barcelona sandwiched between Spain and France. Negotiations for it to be incorporated into Barça’s museum at the club’s Spotify Camp Nou stadium broke down in the past and it will now be made available to private bidders by British auction house Bonhams.

Here is a pic of the famous napkin:

The napkin in which Leo Messi signed his first contract for FC Barcelona will be sold in auction.



— @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/4rAFPjdsiv — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 31, 2024

A few weeks ago, Leny Yoro was on the radar of Bayern Munich, but since that point, the interest has intensified from other clubs like Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, the competition might be getting intense:

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG all remain keen on signing Lille defender Leny Yoro, with the Premier League trio said to be particularly tenacious in their attempts to secure his signature.

Phew, Bayern Munich got away with that one. After going 3-1 up courtesy of goals by Aleksandar Pavlović, Alphonso Davies, and Harry Kane, no one would have expected FC Augsburg to make it a nervous finish for Bayern by getting two penalties in quick succession in the dying minutes of the game. Anyway, it was still an important win — no one can argue with three points. Unfortunately, said three points also came at the cost of some important injuries.

In this episode, we discuss the following topics: