Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 30 — A win is a win...is it still okay?; Why won’t anyone at Bayern Munich make Jamal Musiala play wing?; Bryan Zaragoza...a panic move; Thomas Tuchel discourse; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is coming off of a somewhat of a crazy transfer window in the midst of a slew of injuries and while preparing to face-off with the always pesky Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Needless to say, we have a TON to talk about. Let’s take a look at what is top for this week’s episode:

What the Philadelphia Eagles taught us about “a win is a win” and why Bayern Munich needs to get it together.

Why is Thomas Tuchel so averse to Jamal Musiala playing wing — even at a time where the club desperately needs him to?

Examining the validity of my own crackpot theory about Musiala possibly refusing to play wing. Is there a primadonna blossoming under the radar?

Taking a look at the other options: Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bryan Zaragoza, and Alphonso Davies.

Was bringing in Zaragoza now, a panic move?

The acquisition of Sacha Boey and what it could mean for the future of Noussair Mazraoui.

A deep dive in how divisive Tuchel has made things in the Bayern Munich fanbase.

Thought on the last episode of True Detective.

