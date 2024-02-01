Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané laments injuries, likes new pickups, just wants trophies

Like many others, Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané hates to see Kingsley Coman go down with a torn MCL against FC Augsburg over the weekend.

“It’s a loss for us because of course he helps us a lot with the way he plays football. All the injuries before also hurt us a lot. We just have to keep getting the points in the next few games and find a good rhythm,” told t-online’s Julian Buhl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich did go on to win that match and will now start to focus on the fight that lies ahead in the Bundesliga and the Champions League and likes what the team has done in the transfer market.

“My impressions of (Sacha Boey) were good. He is an aggressive player, but also very good on the ball. He will definitely help and strengthen us. That’s why I hope he can be on the pitch as soon as possible,” Sané said. “(Eric Dier) is an experienced player who has already played in big games. He is calm on the ball and takes responsibility. He will definitely bring in his experience and help us well for the season.”

In the end, Sané just wants all of this to come together for trophies.

“I definitely hope we will become German champions and, ideally, win the Champions League,” Sané remarked.