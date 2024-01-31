Report: FC Barcelona makes contact with former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick

Former Bayern Munich and German national team coach Hansi Flick could be lining up his next gig per a report from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk:

Hansi Flick (58) is also a candidate for the Xavi replacement On Sunday, BILD football director Christian Falk revealed on the BILD SPORT program on WELT TV: “We know that Hansi Flick is a candidate. There was already a video call with President Joan Laporta in 2021. He wanted to convince him. At that time, however, Flick canceled and then Xavi came.”

Falk issued more information via his X (Twitter) account:

True✅ ❇️ Barça sporting-director Deco contacted Hansi Flick on behalf of club president Joan Laporta ❇️Barca want to signal interest and tell Flick that he is on the list of candidates to succeed Xavi ❇️ At this time Flick has just been on vacation in Spain

Flick’s next stop will go a long way to determining his legacy. After a massively successful stint at Bayern Munich that ended over disagreements regarding his role and input into squad planning, Flick jumped to the dumpster fire that is the German national team.

Flick briefly turned Germany around, but eventually lost hold of the direction of the squad and the locker room.

Some fans are clamoring for Flick to make the move back to Bayern Munich as there is a lot of discourse surrounding head coach Thomas Tuchel, but it seems like another FCB could be in his future — at least as of now.

The Barça job will likely be coveted by many coaches, so competition could be fierce by the time the Catalan bosses need to make their decision.