Report: Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos toying with idea of return to German national team

In a move that has been rumored for quite some time now, former Bayern Munich prospect and current Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is contemplating a return to the German national team to play for head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The news comes from The Athletic’s Real Madrid correspondent Mario Cortegana (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Toni Kroos is considering coming out of international retirement and making himself available for Germany ahead of this summer’s Euros. With Germany hosting the tournament, Kroos is considering a return. The midfielder holds a good relationship with Julian Nagelsmann, with whom he shares the same agency.

Kroos, who ended his tenure with Germany when Joachim Löw stepped down, was around for the greatness that was 2014 — and then the massive lows that occurred until he retired. The midfielder survived Löw’s infamous crackdown of eliminating veterans Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels, and Jerome Boateng, but was unable to help guide the new, younger group to better results.

Now, though, Germany is reeling once again and is looking for answers. Kroos might not provide a total solution for everything that ails the German national team, but he could give Nagelsmann an experienced option to use in the central midfield during what might be a very key Euro 2024 tournament for the future of Die Mannschaft.