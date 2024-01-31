Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach (Bundesliga)

Bogey alert!

Bayern Munich will host Borussia Mönchengladbach for what could be a very important Bundesliga matchup.

The Bavarians have had a lot of trouble with Die Fohlen in recent years and this could be a situation where the banged up and weary boys from Bayern Munich need to really dig deep even against a Borussia Mönchengladbach side that is not exactly a juggernaut.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this Preview Show:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury and absence situation and what Thomas Tuchel might to do to work around missing key players like Kim Min-jae, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Joshua Kimmich.

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail.

A prediction on the match.

