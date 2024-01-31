 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach (Bundesliga)

Can Bayern Munich scrape out a win over Gladbach?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Training FC Bayern Munich Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bogey alert!

Bayern Munich will host Borussia Mönchengladbach for what could be a very important Bundesliga matchup.

The Bavarians have had a lot of trouble with Die Fohlen in recent years and this could be a situation where the banged up and weary boys from Bayern Munich need to really dig deep even against a Borussia Mönchengladbach side that is not exactly a juggernaut.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this Preview Show:

  • A look at where each team is in the table.
  • Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury and absence situation and what Thomas Tuchel might to do to work around missing key players like Kim Min-jae, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Joshua Kimmich.
  • An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail.
  • A prediction on the match.

