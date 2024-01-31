Report: Bayern Munich made inquiry on Ajax winger

According to a report from ESPN NL (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich — after reports emerged that it would not seek to bring in another winger — lobbed an inquiry over to Ajax attacker Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn was previously linked to Bayern Munich way back in 2019:

Bayern have enquired about Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn (26) as an alternative should their January move for Bryan Zaragoza fall through. Ajax are not keen on losing Bergwijn two days before the end of the transfer window. For the player, however, joining Bayern would be a golden opportunity.

De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), spoked to Bergwijn’s agent, Nathan van Kooperen:

Steven Bergwijn’s agent Nathan van Kooperen says ‘I cannot deny that’ when asked whether there was contact with Bayern over his client. Bergwijn is Bayern’s alternative to Bryan Zaragoza, but Ajax are unlikely to let him go so late in the window - no contact yet between clubs.

A move for Bergwijn seems unlikely due to Ajax’s unwillingness to sell him, plus the fee that would likely be associated with a move. However, if Bayern Munich cannot bring Bryan Zaragoza to Germany early, the club could get desperate.

With Serge Gnabry out for a few more weeks and Kingsley Coman’s timeline for a return more in the “months” neighborhood than “weeks”, the Bavarians need to decide very soon how to proceed — does the club need to make a move or can it rely on its existing roster for coverage on the offensive flank.