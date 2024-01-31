That didn’t take long: Robert Ramsak to leave for Bayern Munich for RB Leipzig

The rumored exit for Bayern Munich prospect and German youth national team attacker Robert Ramsak is set.

The 17-year-old will leave the Bavarians for RB Leipzig in the summer per Tz’s Philipp Kessler:

FC Bayern loses one of its U-17 world champions. As tz learned , Robert Ramsak (17) is moving to RB Leipzig. The change will take place in the summer - as soon as the attacker has his high school diploma in his pocket and his contract with the German record champions has expired. He is due training compensation of around 300,000 euros.

RB Leipzig’s pathway to the first team for Ramsak is defined per Kessler as well:

The Munich native will first receive a development contract, which will become a professional contract when he turns 18 on October 28, 2024. With the Saxons, the young German national player should be introduced to the first team step by step. The plan is for him to take part in test matches and in the stars’ training camp. Because Leipzig doesn’t have a second team, he will initially also play regularly in the U-19 team. Leipzig’s academy director Manuel Baum (44) is considered a fan of Ramsak. The ex-Augsburg coach and Dominik Kaiser (35), RB Talent Manager, worked hard for the German U-17 world and European champion. Leipzig’s sports director Rouven Schröder (48) was also involved in the deal. The Saxons rave about Ramsak. “RB player – high intensity and eager to win the ball and score goals,” says Baum. “Crafty – Robert reminds me of Thomas Müller. Clever running routes, good position and always dangerous in the box.”

Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) captured more context on the move:

Bayern fought extremely hard to extend Ramšak’s contract until recently. Despite long negotiations, both sides were unable to reach an agreement. The player was interested in a first team perspective — he wants to take the step to professional football.

Ramsak had other offers from clubs like Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb that were more lucrative per Tz. In addition, Real Madrid wanted him to join its youth academy, but RB Leipzig must have offered the best plan for Ramsak to achieve his goals.