Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is a highly sought-after coach in football, with clubs like Bayern Munich going after their old player after issues with current coach Thomas Tuchel deemed a shortlisted coach necessary. Alonso could have stayed on as sporting director when he hung up his boots seven years ago.

Former Bayern technical advisor Michael Reschke said that the Bavarians had planned that job for Alonso, but the Spaniard decided against it. “He had an incredible standing with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß. I had a discussion with Rummenigge and Hoeneß at the time. They even seriously considered asking relatively early whether he [Alonso] could imagine working as a sports director at Bayern Munich. I then went to dinner with him. We discussed the topic very gently,” Reschke explained to Sky Sports.

Reschke also stated that Alonso had his mind made up on a coaching career after a playing career well before he had retired and that he took a gap year before transitioning into coaching. The Rekordmeister had no SD at the time, it then went to a certain Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.