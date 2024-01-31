Report: Bayern Munich and youngster Robert Ramsak could part ways

Bayern Munich could be on the verge of losing on of its brightest prospects, 17-year-old striker Robert Ramsak.

Ramsak, who has six goals and three assists in 13 games across all competitions for the Bayern Munich U-19 squad, was not with the squad over the weekend against VfB Stuttgart, despite not being injured or ill.

So..what’s going on? Tz reporters Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler have some very interesting information:

Robert Ramsak was surprisingly missing from Bayern’s U19 game against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday. The U17 world champion was left out of the squad — even though he is fit. The fact is: FC Bayern and Ramsak have not yet been able to agree on an extension of his contract, which expires in the summer. “During the contract negotiations there were different opinions about Robert’s development opportunities. That’s why we couldn’t agree. What’s important is that it’s not about finances,” confirms Ramsak’s advisor, Duro Bozanovic, in an interview with Tz.

Clearly, Ramsak is looking for a pathway to the professional team — and it appears that Bayern Munich cannot offer that just yet:

The player would like to prove himself in professional football in a timely manner. FC Bayern cannot guarantee him this prospect in the first team. Other interested clubs are. “He has offers from top clubs in Italy, Spain and the Bundesliga,” reveals Bozanovic. Ramsak’s sporting future does not lie with FC Bayern. His final decision should be made soon. Bozanovic: “Nevertheless, FC Bayern will always play a role for Robert as a Munich player.” In any case, he will fulfill his contract, which is valid until the summer. Before he moves on, he has to finish school in Harlaching in June. When asked by Tz, Bayern Campus announced that Ramsak would be back in the squad for the game in Augsburg on Saturday.

What happens next for Ramsak will be very interesting. The 2006-born forward appears to have options.