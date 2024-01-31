Report: Bayern Munich among six clubs in the mix for VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is among six clubs eyeing a summer move for VfB Stuttgart attacker Serhou Guirassy.

Joining Bayern Munich in eyeing the striker are Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Atlético Madrid, and AC Milan:

Six clubs are interested in Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who will be available in the summer for €20m — Bayern, Dortmund, Manchester United, Newcastle, Atlético Madrid and Milan. As of now, there are no concrete negotiations with any club. Guirassy will stay at Stuttgart until the end of the season.

It is hard to fathom why Bayern Munich would want to engage in a bidding war for a player to back up Harry Kane, but this is not the first time that the Bavarians have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

Guirassy has 19 goals and two assists in 16 games across all competitions this season.