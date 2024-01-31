Werder Bremen, Tottenham showing interest in signing Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel on loan this summer

In the goal-scoring department, with the addition of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window, Bayern Munich have shown absolutely no shortage of firepower. Despite sitting behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table, they have scored a league-best 56 goals and scored 12 in the Champions League group stages in route to topping the group heading into the knockout stages.

Even playing second fiddle to Kane, Mathys Tel has been able to tally six goals and three assists from a total of 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season. In the earlier stages of the season, some of his goals as a substitute made a difference between Bayern Munich earning three points instead of one, or even one instead of none. His goal return has slowed down a bit as of late, but other clubs have still taken notice of what Tel has shown he is capable of at Bayern.

Per information from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), both Werder Bremen and Tottenham were interested in trying to sign Tel on loan from Bayern this winter, but Bayern rejected those offers. The club was unwilling to let the striker leave the club and his current contract with the Rekordmeister runs through June 2027. He famously chose to stay at Bayern this past summer when he very easily could have made the decision to leave as he wanted to prove himself at the club, even with the understanding that Kane would be the blockbuster singing of the transfer window.

While Bayern rejected the notion of Tel going out on loan during the January transfer window, there could be a possibility where it does happen this summer. It will, however, depend on whether or not Bayern is able to secure a secondary striker behind the likes of Kane, as they have repeatedly been linked with VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy. If Bayern is not able to bring in a secondary striker, especially with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting likely to leave this summer, they will more than likely keep hold of Tel. They trust him and believe in his ability to lead to line for Bayern some day.