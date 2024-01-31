Sacha Boey soaking in the Bayern Munich experience

Bayern Munich brought in former Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey to help bolster the position given the current state of the team.

Noussair Mazraoui is just back from an injury, but is on international duty with Morocco. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s next four options at the position are also unavailable.

Josip Stanišić (on loan with Bayer Leverkusen), Konrad Laimer (injury), Bouna Sarr (injury), and Joshua Kimmich (injury) all are not able to play for the Bavarians at the moment. Needless to say, Boey could experience a baptism by fire this weekend against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

No matter how he ended up in this spot, Boey is happy to be at a historic club like Bayern Munich.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’d have come to Bayern regardless, but it helps that there’s a few players I know, like Mathys Tel. Mathys told me that Bayern is one of the best clubs and that we want to win everything. That obviously influenced me,” Boey said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The Allianz Arena is one of the nicest stadiums in Europe. I’ve gotten to play here before and am excited to now walk out here more often.”

The opportunity to do just that could be as soon as this weekend. Boey will work hard to be ready if his number is called.

“The first training session was very good. There were lots of people who I already know. I’m excited to get to know everyone better. It all went well. I got a call recently that led to the transfer. I was patient and always worked on myself,” said Boey. “I don’t feel any pressure. It’s an honour to be here. I’m excited and want to take things one step at a time. The move is a big chance for me to show what I can do. I’ll give my best and try to support the team as best I can. I expect the best. I’m ready to play. I’ll work hard every day and give my all for things to go well.”