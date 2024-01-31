Training Report: Bayern Munich welcomes Sacha Boey; Serge Gnabry’s timeline for return is all over the place; A 2006 player trains with the first team; Leon Goretzka pushes teammates; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is preparing for its big match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, who has become one of the true bogey teams for the Bavarians.

Needless to say, the squad needs to be on-point for the game and cannot afford a slip-up. Here are the big events from today’s training...

Bayern Munich welcomes Boey

New-acquired Sacha Boey got his formal welcome to the squad today:

⚪️ Welcome line for Sacha #Boey at the start of his first #FCBayern training.

First training session for our new signing Sacha #Boey ⚪️ #FCBayern #MiaSanMia #Training

Sacha Boey training with the team for the first time pic.twitter.com/JYMSiAPlay — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 30, 2024

Als letzter Profi verlässt Sacha Boey den Platz. Ganz im Stil von Kumpel Mathys Tel. Um 14 Uhr steht die Vorstellungs-PK an. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/lPQIIJqv6e — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) January 30, 2024

Sacha Boey is the last professional to leave the field. In the style of friend Mathys Tel. The performance PK is at 2 p.m. #FCBayern

Per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Boey spent most of his time with Bayern Munich’s French players:

Since he speaks almost no English at all, Sacha Boey was mainly with his French speaking teammates during his first training — Mathys Tel, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Raphaël Guerreiro. The fact Thomas Tuchel speaks French and there’s also French athletics coach Nicolas Mayer in the staff, made Boey’s debut easier. Boey made a good impression in his first session.

Finally, Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen spoke about Boey.

“After the injuries [Laimer, Upamecano, Kimmich], rework had to be done. And when you’re unlucky with injuries, that doesn’t necessarily make it any easier. We therefore continued to negotiate again after the game. The player fits exactly with the approach that Christoph Freund stands for — namely, finding young players with potential who, although they cost money, can potentially become even better with us,” Dreesen told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

2006 player training with first team

Javier Fernandez, a 17-year-old Spanish midfielder acquired in January of 2023, is training with the first team:

Javi Fernandez ( '06) is in Bayern's first team training today. The Spanish midfielder only turned 17 two months ago. pic.twitter.com/K41DN5vBmY — BayernTalente (@CampusVid2) January 30, 2024

Gnabry’s timeline for return takes another twist

Getting a straight answer on Serge Gnabry’s return to the squad has been a challenge. First, we saw a timeline of about six weeks (from last week), then we saw two-to-three weeks bandied about over the weekend.

According to Bild’s latest information (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the timeline is closer to three weeks and there are still are concerns that returning too early could enhance the risk of a setback or a re-injury:

Serge Gnabry still needs around three weeks before he can play a full role in the team again. That means the total time off after his injury will increase to at least ten weeks, more than Bayern initially expected. Gnabry will therefore definitely miss Gladbach, Leverkusen and Lazio. He’s not able yet to train under a full workload because the tendons were affected in the injury, which makes the risk of a setback even bigger.

Goretzka pushes teammates

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka was pushing his teammates to be better during the session:

#Goretzka besonders motiviert im Training, ruft mehrmals über den Platz: „Play easy, come on!“ Nach einem Fehlpass eines Kollegen: „Ich dreh durch hier, play easy!“ #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/1KjYBgxUBY — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) January 30, 2024

#Goretzka particularly motivated in training, shouts several times across the pitch: “Play easy, come on!” After a bad pass from a colleague: “I’m going crazy here, play easy!” #FCBayern

Upamecano running

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano did some running today in an individual session:

Erste Laufrunden von Upamecano mit Rehacoach Prof. Dr. Holger Broich.

Nach seinem gegen Bremen erlittenen Muskelfaserriss nun die erste lockere Einheit @SkySportNews @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/dNbhQOgC6J — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) January 30, 2024