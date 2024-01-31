Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 2-2 UWCL draw to Paris Saint-Germain

Jersey Swap: Tabitha Chawinga

Always easier to heap praise on the winning side, isn’t it? The Paris Saint-Germain goal-scorer gets the nod. A tough matchup throughout the game for Bayern Munich’s often-overloaded backline, Chawinga punctuated her performance with an impossibly simple goal — given it came from a long boot from her keeper, Constance Picaud. She got the better of both Tuva Hansen and Giulia Gwinn, rounded Bayern keeper Mala Grohs, and slotted into an empty net.

Additional shout-outs? Both PSG wing-backs were lethal. Sakina Karchaoui caused Bayern problems down the right side of their defense all night, which the Bavarians failed to handle from start to finish — Karchaoui had 109 touches and five key passes and was involved in a few danger situations herself. Her opposite number, Sandy Baltimore, was technically brilliant individually and fired the shot that — via deflection off Bayern’s Georgia Stanway — sent Paris through to the knockouts.

Chawinga earns the swap, though, with that one moment of sheer indomitable will that dragged her side back into a contest that was starting to look lost.

Die Kaiserin: Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir

The Bayern captain was stout and strong in the air, and delivered decent service — at least according to Bayern’s gameplan of hoofing long balls from back to front. Viggósdóttir also managed to get an assist on Bayern’s first goal, showing her composure in attacking as well as defending set pieces.

Die Fußballgöttin: Giulia Gwinn

Gwinn gets the nod again as a defender counted in the midfield ranks, although this time she was not able to be as involved in the attack — overrun as Bayern often was on her flank. She made at least one critical interception to snuff out the danger on one of PSG’s early attacks. And, of course, she nodded home Bayern’s opening goal, sparking the Bavarians to life in a half where they had shown little.

Die Bomberin: Klara Bühl

Bühl was a creative spark for Bayern, delivering Bayern's best chances of the first half prior to their goal — such as a well-run counter that should have resulted in a Bayern goal. She got her assist in the end, finding Sydney Lohmann to answer Paris’ second goal back immediately.

Meister of the Match: Sydney Lohmann

Lohmann sure looks good in the starting lineup, doesn’t she? The all-around talent put in a full shift, operating on both wings and grabbing a critical second goal for the Bavarians in the 75th minute...which at the time, looked like a winner for Bayern.

If Lohmann can stay fit and in the XI, Bayern will have a fighting chance in the league.