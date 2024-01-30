Report: With eye on the future, Thomas Tuchel immersed in Bayern Munich squad planning

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel is all-in on his current job.

Despite comments about a future in Spain, Tuchel remains laser-focused on his job in Bavaria:

Thomas Tuchel’s clear goal is to fulfill his Bayern contract until 2025. There’s no release clause in his current contract. Under certain conditions, an extension is even possible - but at the moment, there are no talks over a new deal.

Moreover, Tuchel is also heavily involved in Bayern Munich’s squad planning. While definitely not always the case in the past (remember Hansi Flick’s exit), Tuchel is getting the chance to lay out his vision and have a say in the team’s personnel moves:

Tuchel is already fully integrated into the squad planning and is building the squad for 2024/25 together with Christoph Freund. The coach’s ‘strong desire’ is to stay until at least the end of his contract in summer 2025.

However, when Tuchel eventually leaves Bayern Munich, his next stop will probably not be in Spain — but over to England (again):

For the time after Bayern, a Premier League return would be the most attractive option for Tuchel.

This is a sign of significant investment into Tuchel and his ideas. Now, all Bayern Munich fans can do is hope that the club is correct in its assessment of what Tuchel can ultimately do in Bavaria.