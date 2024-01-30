 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Bryan Zaragoza open to fast tracking Bayern Munich move, concrete talks with Granada CF ongoing (Update: Player agrees move, clubs now negotiating a new deal)

By R.I.P. London Teams Updated
Getafe CF v Granada CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Update — 11:41AM EST: Zaragoza agrees to deal; Granada request bid from Bayern

Not long after the initial report was published, Zaragoza agreed to make the move now. However, Granada request a formal bid from Bayern as Zaragoza’s existing Bayern contract begins July 2024. The clubs are now working around this to get a deal done.

A couple of months ago, Bayern Munich announced that they had signed Bryan Zaragoza from Granada CF and that he will join the Bavarians in the summer. But with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry both on the mend, Bayern virtually have no wingers left; Thomas Tuchel seems to forget that Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel are there. Bayern then had this crazy idea of hauling Zaragoza to Munich right now, and it might just happen:

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund watched Zaragoza live in their 2-0 defeat to Getafe, with the player playing the entire match. While it may seem crazy that something like this will happen, it still boggles the mind how Tuchel cannot play other players on the wing. Zaragoza is a promising player and bringing him here now will give Bayern the edge, this wouldn’t have been a necessity if Musiala and/or Tel is played on the wing.

