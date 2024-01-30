 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayer Leverkusen seeking ways to hold off Bayern Munich with look at former Real Madrid star

No...it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

As the January transfer window nears its end, Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen is at least thinking about making some moves that would be aimed at fending off second place Bayern Munich.

With Die Werkself looking for some reinforcements, the club is kicking the tires on Paris Saint-Germain attacker Marco Asensio per Sky Sport journalists Florian Plettenberg and PJ Berger:

Exclusive News: Bayer 04 Leverkusen has been exploring a transfer for Marco #Asensio in the last few hours!

➡️ Talks took place but it’s difficult to realize …

Nevertheless, one to watch until Deadline Day as he could leave #PSG in the next days.

@berger_pj | @SkySportDE

Asensio, the former Real Madrid star, has four goals and three assists in 12 games across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain. However, more valuable than his actual production is that Asensio can capably play four positions (attacking midfield, left-wing, right-wing, striker) if needed.

One thing is clear, if Bayer Leverkusen is looking at players like Asensio, it is serious about maintaining its stronghold on the Bundesliga table.

