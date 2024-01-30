After public rebuke, Didi Hamann apologizes to Bayern Munich

When Didi Hamann took to the airwaves on Sky90 over the weekend, he put Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on blast for answering questions about potentially coaching in La Liga.

The fallout for Hamann’s statements was harsh and it came in the form of a public rebuttal issued by Bayern Munich.

Now, Hamann has issued an apology to Bayern Munich and said he “misinterpreted” Tuchel’s words.

“We discussed the Bundesliga matchday intensively on ‘Sky90’ and also about FC Bayern and their previous performances. Before the broadcast, I heard the statement of Thomas Tuchel at the fan club. In connection with the announcement of Xavi’s resignation from FC Barcelona and the current situation at FC Bayern, I thought the statement was inappropriate,” Hamann told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Later, during the emotional discussion I referred to it and did not correctly reproduce Thomas Tuchel’s statement — I misinterpreted it. He didn’t say that he would like to coach in Barcelona or Spain. I would like to apologize to Thomas Tuchel and Bayern for that.”

So...the book is closed on all of that, right?