Report: Bayern Munich leaning toward Mathys Tel as Kingsley Coman replacement, but could seek transfer

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), those Bayern Munich fans hoping to see an attacking quartet of Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Thomas Müller this weekend against Borussia Mönchengladbach are going to be disappointed:

Bayern bosses are holding a lot of discussions internally over the possibility of a reinforcement on the wing after the injury of Kingsley Coman and the fact Gnabry is still over three weeks away from making a comeback. It remains to be seen whether they will hit the transfer market again or trust Mathys Tel and give him a proper chance to make his breakthrough.

With Musiala’s history and proven performances at wing, it seems extremely odd that head coach Thomas Tuchel and the club itself are going out of their respective way to avoid playing the youngster at the position — especially during a period when the team absolutely needs him.

While extremely talented, Tel has been more effective as a super-sub than as a starter and elevating him to a starting role for a key slate of games could just be bad timing for the 18-year-old, who is best known for his work as a center-forward.

To add more intrigue into the mix, the news that Bryan Zaragoza could be on his way to Munich adds yet another body into the mix for playing time.

What should Bayern Munich do? You already know how this author feels about the situation. Regardless, the club could still pull off a transfer shocker late in the window as noted in Bild’s information, but previous reports said that it probably would not happen.