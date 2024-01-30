Granada spurns Bayern Munich attempt to bring in Bryan Zaragoza now, but the case is not closed

Bayern Munich made a surprising acquisition back in December when it signed Granada winger Bryan Zaragoza for the 2024/25 campaign.

At the time, none of the parties involved (Zaragoza, Bayern Munich, Granada) had the idea to bring the shifty 22-year-old to Bavaria for this season.

However, things changed in a big way on Bayern Munich’s depth chart, given the significant injuries to Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman. Per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarians attempted to lure Zaragoza to Germany this month, but Granada was not having any of it:

The news is certainly interesting. With depth being the theme of the season, it would seem that wing is the one position where head coach Thomas Tuchel actually has several options he can use to help compensate for the loss of Coman and Gnabry.

Even more odd, Gnabry is expected back within a few weeks, so using Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mathys Tel, or Alphonso Davies at wing for a few games is not exactly slumming it.

Sporting director Christoph Freund addressed the issue this morning at his press conference — and his answer might surprise you:

Christoph Freund über weitere Transfers und Bryan #Zaragoza: „Nicht ganz auszuschließen. Wir sind in Gesprächen, dass wir ihn vielleicht schon früher dazu holen.“ #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/sBQ4eN2J1h — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) January 30, 2024

Christoph Freund on further transfers and Bryan #Zaragoza: “Not entirely ruled out. We are in talks to perhaps bring him in sooner.” #FCBayern

To add more fuel to the fire, Granada is close to closing a deal for a 22-year-old Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri of Manchester United per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

If Zaragoza is truly out of the picture, Tuchel will just have to make due with what he has on the roster.