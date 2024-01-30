Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich’s injury more serious than first expected, might miss season defining games

Bayern Munich’s injury luck recently has been horrendous.

Up to nine players are out injured now, with every injury ranging from significant to dreadful. The one exception to that seemed to at first be Joshua Kimmich. The lynchpin in Bayern’s midfield, who seems to just never get injured, fell on his shoulder awkwardly in Bayern’s narrow 1-0 win over Union Berlin. At first, it seemed innocuous. Then, it seemed that he would only miss the Bavarian derby against Augsburg. But it is much more serious than that.

That much was made clear during the recent fan club visit. Kimmich showed up to it with his arm in a sling and clearly nowhere near healing. Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, speculate that he will miss the upcoming game and is “a doubt” for the next few matches, season defining clashes against Bayer Leverkusen for top of the Bundesliga table and Lazio in the Champions League.

Bild say that the exact time off is still unclear. Bayern are hoping he will be out for less than the four weeks Manuel Neuer missed with a similar injury before the last World Cup. Which, of course, is not very promising.