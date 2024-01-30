 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Lineups are out! Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain — UWCL live blog, game thread, how to watch

Last go in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage. It’s now or never.

Bayern Munich is backed up against the wall.

It’s Matchday 6 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage, which has been calamitous for the Bavarians so far. After escaping with a point against Roma last week, the FC Bayern Frauen are still alive — but need a win over Paris Saint-Germain today in order to qualify.

Nothing less than a win will do.

Catch the game on DAZN (requires free registration) and follow along with us!

Lineups out!

Match Info

Location: Munich, Germany

Time: 3:00 PM EST

TV/streaming: DAZN

Tips for commenting:

  1. If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog.
  2. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along.
  3. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top.
  4. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on.
  5. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

