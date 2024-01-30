Bavarian Loan Works: Two more Bayern Munich players go out on loan

Bayern Munich sent two more players on loan this week — Lucas Schneller to Freiburg II and Leon Fust to SKU Amstetten. Schneller makes it five goalies out on loan and Fust is the sixth player on loan to Austrian’s second division. The existing loanees had a weird week. A lot of the players were missing or left on the bench for their matches. Check out what the loanees were up to this week:

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart hosted RB Leipzig on Saturday in a third vs fourth place matchup. Stuttgart dominated the game, winning 5-2. However, for the second straight week, Nübel did not record a save. Luckily his team scored enough this week to get the full three points.

Stuttgart will travel to face SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić played the full 90 minute for Leverkusen for the third straight match. From the right-back position, he really tried push the offense to get a goal. He had over 120 touches and completed over 100 passes for a 93% completion rate. He also had 22 passes into the final third. He had three touches inside Gladbach’s box, including a headed shot that was saved. On defense, he recorded a successful tackle as the last man, a clearance, and six recoveries. With all his contributions, the match ended 0-0.

Leverkusen will travel to take on Darmstadt on Saturday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

PSV traveled to face Feyenoord for the Round of 16 of the KNVB Cup. Tillman started, but only played the first half. He was fairly productive during his time on the field. He completed 90% of his passes and took two corners. After dropping points in the league for the first time all season, PSV followed that up by losing this match 1-0 and crashing out of the Dutch Cup!

Tillman was not in the matchday squad for PSV’s match against Almere City FC, as they got back to their winning ways with a 2-0 win. He was listed on the injury list with a non-specific injury, which could be why he left the cup match at halftime.

PSV will travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax on Saturday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidović was on the bench for Zagreb’s return to action, but did not make it onto the pitch for their 3-0 loss on Tuesday. He was also on the bench for their match on Saturday, but he only made it onto the pitch in the 89th minute of the mitch. He didn’t have much of an opportunity to influence the game, but his team won 1-0 on the road.

Zagreb will host HNK Gorica on Sunday.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimović was not in the matchday squad for Frosinone’s 1-1 road draw against Hellas Verona. He is not listed on the injury report.

Frosinone will host AC Milan on Saturday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner was in the matchday squad for Elversberg’s 2-1 loss away to Hansa Rostock. He does not appear on the injury report.

Eleversberg will host 1.FC Kaisterslautern on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench as the back up keeper, but did not make it onto the pitch for Münster’s 2-1 win over RW Essen.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 14 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Magdeburg’s 1-0 loss to Braunschweig, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Magdeburg will host Holstein Kiel on Friday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee entered the match against Hertha BSC in the 71st minute with his team up 3-1. Moments later Wiesbaden scored again to bring it to the final score of 3-1. Lee only had ten touches and did not have a chance to influence the game, but he was able to help see through the win.

Wiesbaden will travel to take on Herold’s KSC on Friday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi was on the bench for Schalke’s road match against Kaiserslautern. He came into the match with his team already down 4-1. He had one shot — which was off target — and created a chance for his team to shoot. Unfortunately, this was not enough to help his team and the match ended 4-1.

Schalke will host Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started on the bench for KSC’s match against HSV in Hamburg. He saw his team go up 2-0 in the first six minutes, but by the time he came into the match in the 63rd minute, the match was level at 3-3. He had very little to do in the attack, but helped keep HSV from scoring again with three headed clearances, two interceptions, and two recoveries. His team would go on to score a winner and end the match at 4-3.

KSC will host Lee’s Wiesbaden on Friday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lukas Schneller is the only player on loan to Germany’s 3. Liga from the second team.

Lukas Schneller – SC Freiburg II

Schneller transferred this week to Freiburg II. He is another goalkeeper to go out on loan. He has played 50 matches for Bayern’s U19 and second team. This season he made six appearance for Bayern II. He joins a struggling Freiburg II who is in the very last place in the 3. Liga with only 10 points.

Schneller was on the bench for both of Freiburg II’s matches this week, but did not make it onto the pitch for either of the 1-0 losses.

Freiburg II will travel to face RW Essen on Saturday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

The Regionalliga will return to action in March.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

The Austrian Bundesliga will return to action mid-February.

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Austria – 2. Liga

There are six players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, Barry Hepburn, and Leon Fust.

The Austrian 2. Liga will return to action mid-February

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Leon Fust – SKU Amstetten

Fust also went on loan this week. He joins five of his teammates in Austria’s second division. He primarily plays left-back. He has scored one goal for Bayern II this season. Like Schneller, he joins a team that is the very bottom of the league with only four points so far this season.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was not in the matchday squad for St. Gallen’s 4-1 loss at home to Lugano.

St, Gallen will host Servette on Wednesday and then will travel to face Luzern on Sunday — both in league play.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was on the bench for most of the game. He came into the match in the 85th minute with the match drawn at 0-0, but somehow still played over 25 minutes. He picked up a yellow card for a bad foul 15 minutes into stoppage time. Wigan found a winner in the 20th minute of stoppage time to win it 1-0.

Wigan also hosted Stevenage on Saturday. Morrison was on the bench, but did not make it onto the pitch for the 3-2 loss.

Wigan will travel to face Peterborough on Saturday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad was on the bench for Leverkusen’s return to action against Werder Bremen and did not make it onto the pitch.

Leverkusen will host powerhouses VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir started for Leverkusen in Bremen and played the full 90 minutes. She had one shot off target and completed less than 60% of her passes. She contributed more on defense. She blocked a shot and recorded three clearances and five recoveries. Unfortunately, Leverkusen conceded a Bremen winner in second half stoppage time. They lost 2-1.

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

Padilla was on the bench for Köln’s 1-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Köln will travel to face Landenberger’s RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger started for RB Leipzig against Freiburg and played the full 90 minutes. She contributed heavily on the defense. She had five clearances — two with her head — three interceptions, and nine recoveries. She also tried to spark the attack with her nine passes into the final third, but it didn’t help. Leipzig fell 2-0 and have fallen into the relegation zone.

Leipzig will face Padilla’s Köln on Saturday.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

Tanikawa was not in the matchday squad for Rosengård’s 2-2 draw against Benfica in the Champions League.

They play Eintracht in Frankfurt in the last Champions League group stage match on Wednesday. This is the final match until the Swedish season starts again in April.