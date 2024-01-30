Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur wants Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich; Bayern to bring back Joshua Zirkzee?; Bayern, Juve, Ajax vying for attacker?; Jamal Musiala recognized for efforts; Didi Hamann slams Thomas Tuchel; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich’s future with the club is rumored to be up in the air and Tottenham Hotspur could be eager to give the Germany international a new home:

Bayern Munich could allow midfield ace Joshua Kimmich to depart this month – and Tottenham could make a sensational move if they fail to land Conor Gallagher, sources have told Football Insider. Sources told Football Insider (26 January) that Spurs are readying a shock last-gasp bid to prise Gallagher from Chelsea before the January window closes. It is believed that the German giants would want between £40-60million to let the 28-year-old leave this month. Tottenham have been in talks with Chelsea regarding a deal for Gallagher, with the Blues demanding a fee of up to £80million to let him depart for their London rivals. Ange Postegoclou’s side have now prioritised a move for a central midfielder after signing centre-back Radu Dragusin permanently from Genoa and forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig. Spurs revived their interest in the England international after they lost out on Man City ace Kalvin Phillips to West Ham United, but Kimmich is now on their radar.

To be clear, there is no shot that Bayern Munich is selling Kimmich during this transfer window. Even more, Kimmich is rumored to be reluctant to leave Bayern Munich next summer as well.

Can Tottenham Hotspur convince Kimmich to make the jump?

Bayern Munich is reportedly looking to bring back Joshua Zirkzee, even as the striker is drawing attention from Arsenal FC, Tottenham, Manchester United, Juventus, and AC Milan:

Arsenal have seemingly got work to do if they hope to sign Joshua Zirkzee, with Bayern Munich named as the clear favourites to sign the forward in the summer. Zirkzee is attracting interest from a host of top of European sides, having scored eight goals in 20 Serie A games for Bologna so far this season. Arsenal have apparently spoken about making a move for Zirkzee. But they are definitely not alone in their admiration of the youngster. Tottenham want Zirkzee, while Unai Emery and Aston Villa are also admirers of the former Netherlands under-21 international. But according to TuttoJuve, the Bundesliga is looking like his most likely destination in the summer right now. Bayern Munich are named as the clear favourites to sign Zirkzee. Thomas Tuchel’s men are able to buy the starlet back for £34 million. Meanwhile, the report adds that the Bavarian giants have the option to match any bid which comes in for the 22-year-old. That reportedly puts them ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan in the race for Zirkzee.

Bayern Munich has had yet another insane week.

A loss to Werder Bremen, a win over Union Berlin, a few key injuries, a dozen or so transfer rumors...as the Talking Heads once said, “Same as it ever was.”

To help stay competitive through this stretch Bayern Munich might have to spend more money than it is really comfortable with. Needless to say, a lot can still happen...but will anything actually go down? Let’s discuss:

Analyzing the state of the team and why Thomas Tuchel still seems to be refusing to do the obvious. There could be a disconnect between Tuchel and his bosses, but no move is imminent.

Would Hansi Flick come back and would it work if he did?

Does Tuchel hate Leon Goretzka?

Examining the latest transfer rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich.

What should Bayern Munich do with Alphonso Davies?

Is there any reason to starting being concerned with Leroy Sané?

Should we expect any surprises at the end of this transfer window?

According to Radio Sportiva journalist Marco Conterio, Bayern Munich is battling Ajax and Juventus for Cremonese 16-year-old Guido Della Rovere:

Non solo #Juventus su Guido Della Rovere, stellina classe 2007 già in prima squadra in B alla #Cremonese



Su Della Rovere hanno preso concretamente informazioni anche #FCBayern in Germania e #Ajax in Olanda pic.twitter.com/RbcPWDT8Bs — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) January 29, 2024

Not only #Juventus on Guido Della Rovere, a star born in 2007 already in the first team in Serie B at #Cremonese They also received concrete information on Della Rovere #FCBayern in Germany and #Ajax in Holland

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala earned a spot on WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/vmGg3eA9Ci — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 29, 2024

Phew, Bayern Munich got away with that one. After going 3-1 up courtesy of goals by Aleksandar Pavlović, Alphonso Davies, and Harry Kane, no one would have expected FC Augsburg to make it a nervous finish for Bayern by getting two penalties in quick succession in the dying minutes of the game. Anyway, it was still an important win — no one can argue with three points. Unfortunately, said three points also came at the cost of some important injuries.

In this episode, we discuss the following topics:

The starting lineups of the game.

Manager Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and how he set up his team.

The individual performance of one Aleksandar Pavlović.

The future of Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

Noted pundit Didi Hamann took Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel to the woodshed for his comments about potentially coaching in La Liga.

“He sits down and talks about Xavi, about the successor and that he would like to train in Barcelona or Spain. That’s a disgrace,” Hamann told Sky Sport. “He (Tuchel) is a very intelligent man, something like that doesn’t just slip out of his mouth. Only he has to know one thing: If you are an employee of Bayern, taking on the management — that is rarely a good idea.

“When I look at the last three home games, it’s subpar by Bayern Munich’s standards. Against three teams that are at the bottom, that’s simply not enough.”

Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt were among the clubs looking closely at Swedish wunderkind Lucas Bergvall, but it looks like he is headed to FC Barcelona:

Understand Barça official bid for Lucas Bergvall is expected to be accepted next week!



Final amound: €7m fixed fee plus €3m add-ons.



Bergvall has been very clear, he wants to join Barça — deal to be closed now but valid from July 1, 2024.



Almost there ⏳ pic.twitter.com/gonGJS4Du2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2024

Bayern Munich’s season currently seems as stable as uranium, with an ongoing injury crisis, consistently mediocre performances on the pitch (bordering on poor), and the possibility of a locker room implosion (it is always just a matter of time). In the meantime, the club has shrewdly acquired the services of Sacha Boey, a quality right-back who is expected to bring a lot of quality and add depth to the position.

With the impending return of Noussair Mazraoui on the horizon, Tuchel will have to make some very important decisions (welp). The team could really use some direction and a definitive plan. As Bayern nears the business end of the season, the pressure to deliver increases. The next 4 months could be the difference between a double and nothing. And we all know: a trophyless season at Bayern is blasphemous.

Schnitzel and Rayyan therefore had their hands full with topics to discuss, including:

The Sacha Boey transfer

An evaluation of Christoph Freund’s work so far

Bayern Munich’s lengthy injury list

How Bayern Munich’s season has looked statistically vs. how it looks to the eye

Thomas Tuchel’s tactics being a mismatch at Bayern

Jürgen Klopp being the pipe dream to succeed Tuchel

Some easter eggs and veiled roasts (as usual)

After flirting with an exit, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is staying with Tottenham Hotspur:

After new talks this morning, Pierre-Emile #Højbjerg has decided to stay at @SpursOfficial in winter! He rejected all offers.



His lawyer Lars Halgreen told me now:



„Despite rumors and noise the player always kept focus on helping the team, coaches and Tottenham. The… pic.twitter.com/vGJ6jT7u7G — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 29, 2024

After new talks this morning, Pierre-Emile #Højbjerg has decided to stay at @SpursOfficial in winter! He rejected all offers. His lawyer Lars Halgreen told me now: “Despite rumors and noise the player always kept focus on helping the team, coaches and Tottenham. The player never asked to leave now. He’s very ambitious for Tottenham and Denmark. Continuing to keep improving himself, like he did all his career. He’s a strong character and player, his only focus is Tottenham to finish the season well and to help as much as possible. Pierre always liked challenges.” #THFC @SkySportDE

Leroy Sané help Union Berlin makes some history over the weekend.

Sané’s kerfuffle with Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica earned the coach a three-game ban and put Marie-Louise Eta in charge against SV Darmstadt: