Manuel Neuer leaves the ball in Jürgen Klopp’s court for one day managing Bayern Munich

The bookmakers across the world are having a field day with trying to predict just how long Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will be without a job after he steps down from his post at the end of this season.

The former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund manager shocked the footballing world ahead of the weekend by announcing his decision to leave the club after this season as Liverpool has already begun its search for a new manager.

Klopp has promised that he will take at least a year off from managing a team, whether it be a club or a national team. He also affirmed that he will never manage any other club in England, but he did not completely close off the door to potential jobs elsewhere. Could he make a return to the Bundesliga? Will he ever manage the German national team? Will he make a romantic return to either Dortmund or Mainz? Only time will tell what Klopp will do, but he has, to date, never refused ever managing Bayern outright.

Bayern’s players and staff members took part in their traditional visits to fan clubs throughout Germany over the weekend and some of the fans seized the opportunity to ask rather pressing questions. In Manuel Neuer’s visit to a fan club, a fan asked him whether or not Klopp would ever become manager for FC Bayern. Neuer struck a neutral, diplomatic tone in his reply.

“I think it depends on him. I don’t think FC Bayern has anything against that, because he’s a renowned, very good, experienced, tactically astute coach who has gained big respect from all footballers and athletes and I believe that he’s definitely a potential candidate who could work for Bayern at some point. Whether he wants to do that is of course his business. Maybe he wants to take a break first. Maybe he no longer wants the day-to-day business - I can imagine him possibly being the national team coach one day. Of course, that mainly depends on him,” Bayern’s keeper explained, as per Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

For what it’s worth, Klopp very much seems like the type of person to remain savvy and privy to the tribalism aspect of European football, and it would thus be rather difficult to see him manager a direct rival of Dortmund. It could, however, be a bit different given the fact that he has previously beaten the Rekordmeister to the Meisterschale twice earlier on in his career as well as one DFB-Pokal. Either way, there still a massive clamor for him to manager Germany one day, and it would be hard not to respect his decision to take the job if that opportunity presents itself.