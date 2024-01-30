Report: Bayern Munich tried to land Jadon Sancho ahead of Borussia Dortmund

What could have been.

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund have had some outstanding success identifying and developing young talent recently — as well as selling them. The likes of Christian Pulisic (first to Chelsea FC, now at Inter Milan), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), and Erling Haaland (Manchester City) defined an explosive era for the Black and Yellows.

But if the Bavarians had their way, one of the other big names from these years would never have made it to Dortmund: dynamic forward Jadon Sancho.

The 23-year-old moved to BVB from Manchester City as an academy talent in 2017. Bayern, though, tried to jump in on that deal, according to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg — quoting ex-Dortmund scout Sven Mislintat himself!

FC Bayern have tried to hijack the move of Jadon #Sancho to @BVB in 2017! Sven Mislintat has been responsible for his transfer to #BVB. In our new show “Transfer Update - Der Talk” he has revealed yesterday: “We had trusting talks with him, his family and his agent right from the start. It was a nice story, even though we had tough competition. FC Bayern tried to intervene relatively late on deadline day with maximum effort, but Jadon didn’t think about it for a second and kept his commitment.” @SkySportDE

Sancho broke into the first team at Dortmund and had several outstanding campaigns — peaking in 2019/20 when he scored 17 Bundesliga goals — before moving on to Manchester United. His career has languished in his time with the Red Devils, however, and as of this Rückrunde Sancho finds himself back in Dortmund on loan. And once again with the opportunity to show Bayern what they missed.