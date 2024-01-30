Report: Manuel Neuer auto-renews Bayern Munich contract

Bayern Munich’s contract policy for its veterans sometimes leads to contentious situations.

It was only two short years ago that the Bavarians had three aging superstars at the top of their wage bill, and all on shortly expiring deals, all at the same time. Bayern could only keep two of the three — forward Thomas Müller and keeper Manuel Neuer — while contract length was rumored to be one of the issues in the way of an extension for now-FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern’s apparent policy is to keep extending one year at a time for players over 30.

For the 37-year-old Neuer and 34-year-old Müller, however, it has been a low-drama affair. The two Bayern and Germany mainstays regularly renew with their club, and this time, it was even automatic in Neuer’s case.

Sport Bild has the report, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Christoph Freund didn’t have to do much to extend Manuel Neuer’s contract. Neuer had a clause in his previous contract where the deal gets automatically renewed as soon as he makes a certain number of appearances (around 10) [@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

Always nice when a sporting director’s job is this easy, isn’t it?