Bayern Munich could rival Tottenham for Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey

Bayern Munich is still very much in the market for a central midfielder, especially since it looks like they will not be able to secure one before the closure of the January transfer window. The narrative surrounding Fulham and Portugal midfielder João Palhinha and a potential transfer to Bayern ever since his move fell through in the final hours of the summer transfer window has taken a few twists and turns, but for now, Bayern does not look like they will be able to get him.

As such, there still hasn’t been the right opportunity that has presented itself for Thomas Tuchel and company to get a defensive midfielder that they want and for the right price. Defensive reinforcements were the number one priority going into the winter transfer window, but it still does not change the fact that Tuchel would still very much like to sign a defensive midfielder to make his squad more complete.

Per information from The Athletic’s David Ornstein (as per @iMiaSanMia), Bayern has made its interest clear in Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey. Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur have also made their interest clear in Ramsey, as Spurs are also in the market for another midfielder.

From Villa’s perspective, Ramsey is a highly valued asset, so offers would have to be somewhere in the range of £50 million (€58 million) for the club to even consider the possibility of letting him go. His current contract with the Villains runs through June 2027 and he is very much a key figure in Unai Emery’s midfield setup alongside Douglas Luiz. He has, however, struggled with a recurring foot injury throughout this season, but Emery has used him in a variety of different positions so far this season.

Ramsey’s versatility is part of what Bayern and Tuchel probably admire the most about him, but it remains to be seen whether or not the club would be ready to pursue an offer that is close to €60 million, as that is a similar fee to what they were trying to negotiate downward for Palhinha. The Portuguese international is arguably more of a defensive profile type of midfielder than Ramsey, so for what it was worth, Bayern might have been more open to paying a higher fee for him, but they could, in theory, be swayed to explore a bid in that range for Ramsey if it fits all parties.