Filed under:

Multiple reports indicate AIK Solna striker Jonah Kusi-Asare is headed to Bayern Munich

A move for the future...

By CSmith1919
FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

For a few weeks now, Bayern Munich has been linked to AIK Solna striker Jonah Kusi-Asare and now it looks like the move will finally be happening per Swedish outlet Expressen journalist Anel Advic:

Jonah Kusi-Asare, 16, leaves AIK. According to initiated German information to Expressen, AIK and FC Bayern Munich agree on a transfer where the Germans pay SEK 60 million plus bonuses for the striker. If nothing unexpected happens, the 16-year-old will travel to Germany this week.

Sky journalists Kerry Hau and Florian Plettenberg also chimed in:

Confirmed: Jonah Kusi-Asare (16/AIK Solna) is moving to FC Bayern with immediate effect! Transfer fee: 4.5 million euros plus 2 more possible bonus payments.

The Swedish striker talent is coming to Munich this week to sign his contract. Christoph Freund’s absolute dream player, but no replacement for Kingsley Coman. Kusi-Asare will mainly train with the professionals, but will initially play for the U19s.

@SkySportDE

Plettenberg offered this:

Yes, Jonah Kusi-Asare from AIK Solna will join FC Bayern with immediate effect!

➡️ Transfer fee for the 16 y/o striker: €4.5m + €2m possible add-ons.

The top-talent is expected to arrive in Munich this week to finalize his contract. Christoph Freund led the negotiations.

Player is expected to train mainly with the first team and play for the U19 squad.

First call: @SportExpressen | w\@kerry_hau | @SkySportDE

In addition, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also provided some insight:

It is unclear where Kusi-Asare will start, though it would not be shocking to see him with Bayern Munich II or even the U-19 squad given his age.

