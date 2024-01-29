 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
With family in mind, Leroy Sané sounds like he wants to stay with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich could retain one of its top players this summer.

FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The future of Leroy Sané at Bayern Munich has been a hot topic for a while, but appears as if the winger is set on extending his stay in Bavaria.

“I’ve already spoken to Christoph Freund and everything is alright. We said we would both sit together again. In the end, we’ll see what happens,” Sané told Tz journalist Mano Bonke. “When you have a family, you make decisions for them too. It’s a complete package — it’s not just about individual parts. But at the moment everything is going very, very well for us. We feel comfortable in Munich.”

Sané also told Bonke that his recent change of representation was for “private reasons” and did not have anything to do with strategizing for a transfer.

“We’re not stressing out about that. We want to try to get this over with,” Sané said.

Of course, a lot of things can happen between now and the end of the season and the Germany international will be a popular figure in the rumor mill. However, there is a clear desire from both sides to talk through the situation and a general optimism about how it will all work out.

