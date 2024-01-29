Bayern Munich SLAPS BACK at Didi Hamann’s criticism of Thomas Tuchel and potentially coaching in Spain

Bayern Munich’s head coach Thomas Tuchel has managed to constantly make headlines since he arrived to the Allianz Arena — for a variety of reasons. Yet a constant in these undertakings has been a certain German pundit, notorious for his critical (some might argue nonsensical) statements on the Rekordmeister: Didi Hamann.

This particular story however, begins in Heidenheim, at one of the many fanclubs who had the fortune of meeting Bayern Munich players and staff as the club resumed its traditional fan-club visits for the first time since 2019.

Red Star ‘78 welcomed coach Tuchel who was subject to many questions from enthused yet curious fans. A certain question that made headlines however, was when Tuchel was asked about working abroad — particularly in Spain.

Tuchel responded: “Moving abroad would appeal to me again, Spain has an extraordinary league. From my perspective, and based on my experience working with Spaniards, they are characterised by a tremendous amount of self-confidence. When you speak with Spanish players, I quickly get the sense that you are engaging with the person.”

A simple statement however, managed to enrage Hamann (as these statements usually do). He (again, as he usually does) lashed out and proceeded to call Tuchel Bayern’s “biggest misunderstanding since Jurgen Klinsmann.” (via Daily Mail)

This is rich coming from Hamann, who was publicly very supportive and ‘felt bad’ for ex-Bayern coach Niko Kovac.

Hamann continued: ‘He sits down and talks about Xavi, about the successor and that he would like to train in Barcelona or Spain. That’s a disgrace!’ Hamann told Sky Germany, as reported by Bild.

“He (Tuchel) is a very intelligent man, something like that doesn’t just slip out of his mouth. Only he has to know one thing: If you are an employee of Bayern, taking on the management — that is rarely a good idea.”

Hamann however, seemed to completely forget that neither Xavi nor FC Barcelona were mentioned in Tuchel’s response to a fan.

Bayern however, took no time to defend their head coach as they released a statement, directed clearly at Hamann:

“Our head coach Thomas Tuchel was asked by supporters on Sunday as part of a fan club visit about his coaching career and his previous experiences abroad at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, and naturally provided information about this during the discussion. He also answered general questions from fans about Spain as a footballing country. He never spoke about Xavi Hernández and his successor, as was falsely claimed afterwards. We will no longer accept such non-factual statements directed against our coach, which always come from the same source.” — Jan-Christian Dreesen (CEO, FC Bayern München AG) and Christoph Freund (sporting director, FC Bayern München AG.

Hamann talking about Tuchel supposedly “taking on the management” was proved completely wrong, as the club statement indicates.

Bayern publicly backing their coach is a great sign, especially when the German media has not made life easy for Tuchel at times — despite giving an understaffed Bayern squad the best start to a Bundesliga season since 2015/16 under current Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola,

This statement, however, gives fans a chance to look back at the last time the Bayern board came together to collectively dunk on Hamann.

Back in 2019, Hamann called Robert Lewandowski a problem for Bayern Munich and said he ‘had no friends’, only for Lewandowski to become the best player in the world the very next year. But that’s beside the point — Hamann’s criticism irked the Bayern bosses, who then proceeded to collectively dismantle the pundit.

Ex-sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić took to the issue after the game:

Brazzo: "There is a campaign against Lewandowski. Robert Lewandowski is not a problem for Bayern, Didi Hamann is a problem for Sky"



pic.twitter.com/GWJiyS7IHJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2019

Oh, but how could Uli Hoeneß miss the chance? He did not:

Hoeneß on Hamann: "Hamann plays the know-it-all. He briefly had a job in the fifth league yet pretends to be a combined Guradiola and Mourinho"



pic.twitter.com/pw9OmpInPF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 24, 2019

Even Karl-Heinz Rummenigge joined in:

Sport1 to Rummenigge: "Do you have a statement directed to Didi Hamann"?



Rummenigge: "He's not worth my statement"



— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2019

Hamann is no stranger to making provocative statements and the proceeding to get slammed sometimes for his atrocious takes. Don’t worry, because he’ll be back once again to give fans yet another round of content.