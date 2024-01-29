While Bayern Munich might be unsure on what is happening with Alphonso Davies, the Canadian star is eager to continue his evolution

It was not all that long ago when Bayern Munich acquired a fresh-faced kid from Canada, who had great speed, a dynamic personality, and a style of play that just oozed fun.

Somewhere along the way between then and now, Davies reached the heights of stardom, but also might have stalled in his progression as a player.

Some will say that Davies has plateaued, while others might argue that he has lost the plot in trying to maximize his potential. Some additional people will say that he just has not been used in the best way possible since Hansi Flick roamed the coaching box for the Bavarians.

Whatever the case, both Bayern Munich and Davies have big decisions to make about what happens for his next contract, which likely needs to be signed by mid-August before Bayern Munich will be pressed into selling a player who many thought might never be put on the trading block.

For the Bavarians, a bigger investment into the Canadian cannot exceed what they think his ceiling is as a player per kicker journalist Frank Linkesch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern bosses suspect that Alphonso Davies’ head is being turned by his agent, amid the Real Madrid rumours. Davies’ representatives asked Bayern for a pay rise — the talk is about €13m per year plus bonuses. Bayern are unwilling to pay that, are unhappy with the recent development of the player and have communicated that to his management before Christmas. Real Madrid have also noticed Davies’ dip in performance and it’s questionable whether they would pay him that much.

That last sentence is key. It might not just Bayern Munich, its fans, or even some pundits noting the drop-off in Davies’ play — it could also be the club most linked to him as well.

Even with that, Davies says that he just wants to push forward and be the best player he can be.

“I feel very comfortable here. I’m playing in an incredible team, for one of the absolute top clubs in Europe,” Davies told Linkesch. “My style of play has changed a bit since then [2020] — a little less tricks, a bit less dribbling, a bit less risk. But I understand other things better today than I did four years ago and have more experience.”

At his best, he is among the best left-backs in the world. However, those types of performances have not always been shining though this season. Davies can think back through his own development and fondly remembers just how special the 2019/2020 sextuple-winning season was — and how impactful it was in molding him as a professional.

“The 2019/20 season was a very special one, not just for me, but for the entire club. It was like a dream, everyone was euphoric. To experience a season like that as a young player and winning the treble was of course unbelievable,” Davies said. “In 2020, nobody was really paying attention to me, I was a relatively unknown and I delivered. After that, the expectations of me were of course higher. I think that on the whole I did justice to that, but of course not always, not in every game.”

Now, though, it is 2024 and Davies is still trying to prove himself at a time where he needs to show that he has the chops to improve himself and take his game to another level.

Will he do that at Bayern Munich, Real Madrid...or maybe somewhere else?

That is a question that Bayern Munich fans will eagerly await the answer to in the coming months.