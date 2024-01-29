Bavarian Podcast Works S6E29: Analyzing the Sacha Boey transfer, Pavlovic’s rise, the injury crisis + Could Jürgen Klopp succeed Tuchel?

Bayern Munich’s season currently seems as stable as uranium, with an ongoing injury crisis, consistently mediocre performances on the pitch (bordering on poor), and the possibility of a locker room implosion (it is always just a matter of time). In the meantime, the club has shrewdly acquired the services of Sacha Boey, a quality right-back who is expected to bring a lot of quality and add depth to the position.

With the impending return of Noussair Mazraoui on the horizon, Tuchel will have to make some very important decisions (welp). The team could really use some direction and a definitive plan. As Bayern nears the business end of the season, the pressure to deliver increases. The next 4 months could be the difference between a double and nothing. And we all know: a trophyless season at Bayern is blasphemous.

Schnitzel and Rayyan therefore had their hands full with topics to discuss, including:

The Sacha Boey transfer

An evaluation of Christoph Freund’s work so far

Bayern Munich’s lengthy injury list

How Bayern Munich’s season has looked statistically vs. how it looks to the eye

Thomas Tuchel’s tactics being a mismatch at Bayern

Jürgen Klopp being the pipe dream to succeed Tuchel

Some easter eggs and veiled roasts (as usual)

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.