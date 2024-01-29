Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller won’t campaign for more playing time

With Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry both now out, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller would seemingly be in line for a larger role within the squad — especially after excelling in a few starts at the end of the Hinrunde and for the start of the second half of the season.

It remains to be seen if Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel will call the veteran’s number or if he will go another route to help the squad weather this storm. For his part, Müller does not want to seem to rock the boat or create any controversy. Müller says he will be ready if called upon, but the decision will not be his to make.

“We are a small group here, so we have to stick together. I always prepare for playing time, the coach then decides how much it will be in the end,” Müller told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch.

Most observers are expecting to see Jamal Musiala shift outside to wing, but Tuchel has been reluctant to do that for any extended period. It begs the question of “Why?”, but the coach might have to make that move to put the team in the best position to make it though what could be a tough period.