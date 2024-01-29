Report: Bayern Munich won’t bolster wing position after Kingsley Coman injury

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich will not hit the transfer market to find another winger.

With both Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman injured, the Bavarians are down to Leroy Sané and a band of merry misfits to man the positions on the attacking flank.

Timing, however, is an issue and it is unclear if Bayern Munich wants to spend any more on the position after it has already secured Bryan Zaragoza for next season:

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 28, 2024

The current trend is that despite of Kingsley Coman’s injury, FC Bayern is not planning further activity in the winter transfer market! ➡️ This decision is influenced by the expectation that Serge Gnabry will be match-fit again in 2-3 weeks following his injury For the positions behind Kane, Bayern is relying on Musiala, Sané, Müller, Tel, Choupo-Moting and Gnabry (once he’s fit again).

Interestingly, it was just a few days ago that reports indicated that Gnabry was six weeks away from a return. Now, though, that timeline seems to have been expedited. Otherwise, the Bavarians do have options like Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mathys Tel, and even Alphonso Davies, so maybe it is not exactly a necessity to go out and buy a winger. Tuchel, though, will have to start pushing the right buttons on how to make it work for at least another two-to-three weeks.

Musiala would seem like the obvious choice, but it remains to be seen if Tuchel will make the move.