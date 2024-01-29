Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United could be interested in Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel; Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, & Aleksandar Pavlović recognized; The future looks good for Leroy Sané; The latest on Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid; and MORE!

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has a contract that runs through 2025, which means (big math here!) there is a possibility that he could be looking for “what’s next?” as soon as this time next year (if he is still employed with Bayern Munich).

One club that would be interested in bringing him when his deal expires is Manchester United:

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel. A report from the Telegraph claims that the 50-year-old manager could be a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman is shown on the door at the end of the season. Manchester United have underperformed this season and Ten Hag is under a lot of pressure right now. There has been speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club and it wouldn’t be surprising if Manchester United decided to bring in a new manager at the end of the season. Tuchel has proven himself at big clubs across Europe, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the Red Devils. The German manager has managed in England before with Chelsea and he helped them with the UEFA Champions League titles during his time at the club.

Look...if Manchester United and FC Barcelona want to engage in a bidding war for Tuchel, who are we to stop them? In all seriousness, Tuchel will be entering the final year of his contract for the 2024/25 and there are no assurances about what the future holds for him.

Some folks think that Tuchel will see out the end of his deal with Bayern Munich and then move on, while others are eager to see if the Bavarians can retain him. At this stage, it is impossible to know what either side wants out of this — or if either will still be interested in the other once his deal ends in July of 2025.

Related Five reasons why FC Barcelona should hire Thomas Tuchel from Bayern Munich to replace Xavi

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has been linked to clubs like Liverpool FC, Manchester City, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid, but the most recent reports indicate that the Germany international is likely to stay settled in Bavaria:

Leroy Sane’s contract extension will be one of FC Bayern’s most important tasks in the short to medium term future. However, there is still no offer for the gifted winger. Will he extend his contract with FC Bayern? Or is he going back abroad? Leroy Sane ‘s future is unclear - and will probably remain unclear until the summer. Although Christoph Freund announced talks weeks ago, according to Sky information there is radio silence between Sane and FCB. The national player has not yet received a written contract offer from the record champions, and there are not even any discussions between the club and the players. The reason for this: Those responsible at Bayern, including sporting director Freund, currently have other priorities and generally want to take a little time with contract extensions - this is also the case with Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies , who, like Sane, are also “only” with the club until 2025 are bound. For Sane, his employer’s hesitation is not a problem. On the contrary: it fits his personal schedule. Sane’s focus is entirely on the second half of the season before he wants to make a fundamental decision about his future in the summer - preferably after the European Championships, which offers him the opportunity to show himself on the big international stage and be recommended for a top contract. Sky learned: Sane is aiming for a long-term new contract of four to five years. England is and remains an attractive option for the former Manchester City professional (2016-2020) if an extension in Munich does not come to fruition. But one thing is also certain: the offensive star, who moved to the Isar four years ago for almost 50 million euros, feels very comfortable at FCB and gets along well with his teammates and coach Thomas Tuchel . All that’s important to him at the moment is to confirm his strong performances from the first half of the season.

There is also this little tidbit from Sunday’s fan club visits by the Bayern Munich players:

Leroy #Sané ist gut drauf in Höslwang. Als er von den Kindern gefragt wurde, wie es mit der Vertragsverlängerung beim #FCBayern ausschaut, antwortete er: „Wir sind auf einem sehr, sehr guten Weg.“ pic.twitter.com/NBKXkNJ7kj — Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) January 28, 2024

Leroy #Sané is in a good mood in Höslwang. When the children asked him how the contract extension at #FCBayern was going, he replied: “We are on a very, very good path.”

Phew, Bayern Munich got away with that one. After going 3-1 up courtesy of goals by Aleksandar Pavlović, Alphonso Davies, and Harry Kane, no one would have expected FC Augsburg to make it a nervous finish for Bayern by getting two penalties in quick succession in the dying minutes of the game. Anyway, it was still an important win — no one can argue with three points. Unfortunately, said three points also came at the cost of some important injuries.

In this episode, we discuss the following topics:

The starting lineups of the game.

Manager Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and how he set up his team.

The individual performance of one Aleksandar Pavlović.

The future of Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappé-to-Real Madrid nonsense just never ends>

Real Madrid may part ways with Vinicius Junior if they complete the blockbuster signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Bild is reporting that Mbappé’s salary demands could be tough for Real Madrid (or anyone really) to handle:

Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid but his contract demands could prove problematic. The Frenchman wants an annual salary of €70m, but Madrid are only prepared to offer €35m. A €125m signing-on bonus has also been demanded.

The sudden death of Hertha berlin president Kay Bernstein stunned the German footballing world. Union Berlin fans put out a classy message in memoriam:

Every movement needs visionaries. Every club, characters. Rest in peace Kay Bernstein pic.twitter.com/1suBhNhHrq — 1. FC Union Berlin (English) (@fcunion_en) January 28, 2024

Bayern Munich has had yet another insane week.

A loss to Werder Bremen, a win over Union Berlin, a few key injuries, a dozen or so transfer rumors...as the Talking Heads once said, “Same as it ever was.”

To help stay competitive through this stretch Bayern Munich might have to spend more money than it is really comfortable with. Needless to say, a lot can still happen...but will anything actually go down? Let’s discuss:

Analyzing the state of the team and why Thomas Tuchel still seems to be refusing to do the obvious. There could be a disconnect between Tuchel and his bosses, but no move is imminent.

Would Hansi Flick come back and would it work if he did?

Does Tuchel hate Leon Goretzka?

Examining the latest transfer rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich.

What should Bayern Munich do with Alphonso Davies?

Is there any reason to starting being concerned with Leroy Sané?

Should we expect any surprises at the end of this transfer window?

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, and Aleksandar Pavlović were all named to Bild’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlović in @BILD's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/Yo3ROANa0J — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 28, 2024

Bayern Munich club legend Uli Hoeneß just wants to let this all play out with Thomas Tuchel: