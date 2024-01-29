Bavarian Financial Works: Bayern Munich keeping pace with Europe’s elite

Deloitte recently published the revenue figures for European clubs, and The Athletic followed up with a deep dive into the numbers. Bayern Munich led all teams in commercial revenue at €419M during the 2022/23 season, no doubt a reflection of Bayern’s extensive efforts to monetize the American and Asian markets.

Bayern trailed Manchester City and Real Madrid by over €100M in broadcast revenue, while Barcelona and PSG set the pace on matchday revenue at €166M and €153M, respectively.

Deloitte added a visual summary of the overall revenue rankings (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Highest revenue generating clubs in world football in 2022/23 [@Deloitte] pic.twitter.com/FjMiwpmeWd — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 25, 2024

The numbers are relatively similar to the 2021/22 campaign, but there are some key trends to acknowledge.

The Premier League has a clear advantage in broadcast revenue, while the other Top 5 leagues have two to four teams ranked in the Top 20.

Most clubs in the Top 20 of total revenue are up €50M-€100M from the prior year.

The total revenues of the Top 20 has jumped 14% over last season, and doubled in the past decade alone.

Bayern and Dortmund are the top two Bundesliga teams, but Eintracht Frankfurt is surprisingly third, ahead of Leipzig and Leverkusen.

Inter Milan (2010 was the last club to win the Champions League that is outside the top 10.