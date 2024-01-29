Bavarian Financial Works: Bayern Munich keeping pace with Europe’s elite

Deloitte recently published the revenue figures for European clubs, and The Athletic followed up with a deep dive into the numbers. Bayern Munich led all teams in commercial revenue at €419M during the 2022/23 season, no doubt a reflection of Bayern’s extensive efforts to monetize the American and Asian markets.
Bayern trailed Manchester City and Real Madrid by over €100M in broadcast revenue, while Barcelona and PSG set the pace on matchday revenue at €166M and €153M, respectively.
Deloitte added a visual summary of the overall revenue rankings (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).
Highest revenue generating clubs in world football in 2022/23 [@Deloitte] pic.twitter.com/FjMiwpmeWd— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 25, 2024
The numbers are relatively similar to the 2021/22 campaign, but there are some key trends to acknowledge.
- The Premier League has a clear advantage in broadcast revenue, while the other Top 5 leagues have two to four teams ranked in the Top 20.
- Most clubs in the Top 20 of total revenue are up €50M-€100M from the prior year.
- The total revenues of the Top 20 has jumped 14% over last season, and doubled in the past decade alone.
- Bayern and Dortmund are the top two Bundesliga teams, but Eintracht Frankfurt is surprisingly third, ahead of Leipzig and Leverkusen.
- Inter Milan (2010 was the last club to win the Champions League that is outside the top 10.
Loading comments...