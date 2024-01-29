Report: Bayern Munich already has a Harry Kane succession plan

Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel is regarded as something of a wonderkid.

Identified by Bayern’s previous recruitment regime, lead by ex-sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, Tel has made a splash since arriving on the Bavarian campus. From lighting up practice highlight reels with scorchers under Julian Nagelsmann in his first year, to lighting up the scoreboard as a super-sub under Thomas Tuchel in year two, Tel’s future looks bright.

And per a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner, the bosses at Säbener Straße see the 18-year-old Tel as a possible successor to a player who arrived in Munich one year after him: 30-year-old Harry Kane.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Mathys Tel’s future is seen at the striker position by Bayern. In the best case, he would be Harry Kane’s long-term successor. For now, Tel often plays on the left wing to gain match practice. The Frenchman is aware of the competitive situation at Bayern. The people in charge like his attitude. The coaching staff expects patience from him, and the bosses definitely trust him to take the next step in his development at the club [@georg_holzner, @kicker]

For now, Tel is getting his opportunities to play where he can in a crowded Bayern attacking lineup. Kane is locking down the striker role and rarely even getting substituted as he chases Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga goals record, and Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting offer additional options in the center. Even the wings are well-stocked — and set to be even more so after Serge Gnabry’s injury return.

The message to Tel remains: good things come to those who wait.