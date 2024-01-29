Bayern Munich powers over Hoffenheim in the Frauen-Bundesliga

The FC Bayern Frauen took a breather in the midst of their Champions League mayhem to collect an important three points in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich’s 1-0 home win over fourth-placed Hoffenheim on Saturday was solid if unspectacular and a very positive result following the recent UWCL setbacks. Hoffenheim were limited to only four shots overall while Bayern had 14 — but in fact only Klara Bühl’s delightful free kick midway through the first half made any difference.

It was only Bühl’s second league goal of this campaign, but could not have come at a better time.

“During preseason, I hit a few free-kicks over the goal. Since then, I’ll grab the ball after training every once in a while and practice,” Bühl explained after the match (as captured by FCBayern.com). “My goal was to strike a precise shot into the goalkeeper’s corner. Of course, it’s great that worked out so well today. Personally, that gives me a good feeling. I’m very happy I was able to help the team. But I’m also very proud the team fought until the end. We had a difficult spell recently. Fortunately, it didn’t last very long. Now we want to keep going down this positive track.”

Lea Schüller nearly kicked off the second half by providing a second, but her dangerous cross — which deflected goalward off a defender — was cleared off the line by the keeper, and Sydney Lohmann’s follow-up hit the crossbar.

Schüller found the net later but was ruled offside, and then Bühl nearly got herself a second, but instead grazed the post.

In the end, despite the narrow scoreline, it was a game Bayern looked much closer to blowing wide open than letting their opponents back in. For a team wanting for convincing results lately, a massive step in the right direction against a capable Frauen-Bundesliga side.

Highlights below, courtesy of DAZN: