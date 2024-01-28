Bayern Munich fans won’t believe this: Robert Lewandowski CRIED when Xavi announced his departure from FC Barcelona

According to a report by Spanish publication Sport3, Robert Lewandowski has emotions. When Xavi announced his departure from FC Barcelona following their shocking 5-3 loss to Villarreal, the former Bayern Munich striker actually broke down in tears. He was joined by another Bavarian alumnus — João Cancelo, who spent six months on loan at Bayern from Manchester City in the second half of last season.

Per the report, this incident didn’t actually take place in the dressing room following the game, but at a team meeting on Sunday. Xavi convened his players and spent thirty minutes speaking to them, explaining his decision to step down and apologizing for not giving the squad prior notice. The meeting was apparently very emotional, with both Robert Lewandowski and João Cancelo being moved to tears — something that never took place at Bayern Munich, despite both players experiencing traumatic managerial turnarounds in their time at the club.

How much of this is just a random Spanish paper making things up for clicks? Maybe all of it, maybe none of it. Generally, dressing room leaks can be regarded as a load of nonsense — BUT on the other hand, the Spanish media has an almost KGB-esque ability to weasel scoops out of FC Barcelona.

Who cares? It’s funny, that’s all that matters. When Lewandowski left Bayern back in 2022, he probably hadn’t expected to be crying at a team meeting two years later, with his team’s season in tatters and his personal reputation heavily diminished. Cancelo, too, could have avoided this — Bayern Munich DID make a last minute attempt to sign him late last summer. He chose Barca instead as he had already committed to them.

Then again, maybe Cancelo had his fill of Tuchelball and decided to try his luck at the other FCB. A gamble that isn’t likely to pay off, even with all the dark clouds surrounding Bayern Munich at the moment.

The future now becomes uncertain for these two players, as FC Barcelona itself has no long term replacement for Xavi in mind. We can name a few options but it’s hard to say whether they’d be considered. In the meantime, Robert Lewandowski can keep pondering his Barca dream, and wonder where it all went wrong.