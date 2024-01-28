Former Bayern Munich, Germany manager Hansi Flick linked with FC Barcelona job

Hansi Flick has been out of a job since the beginning of last September when the DFB decided to it was time to part ways with the man that won the infamous sextuple with Bayern Munich.

The decision came on the heels of an extended run of poor results from Germany, the most recent prior to his sacking coming in the form of a 4-1 friendly loss to Japan. Former Bayern, RB Leipzig, and TSG Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann was announced as his replacement, but his contract with Die Mannschaft only runs thorugh until the end of this summer’s European Championships.

Flick could be back in a job earlier than anticipated, though. In addition to the footballing world getting shocked by Jürgen Klopp announcing he will step down as Liverpool manager after this season’s conclusion, Xavi Hernandez said the same thing for this time as Barcelona manager.

Xavi has been at the helm in the Catalans ever since November of 2021, when he replaced Sergi Barjuán, who had taken over for Ronald Koeman. In his tenure as Barcelona manager, Xavi led the Catalan giants to one La Liga title and a Spanish Supercup, and they are currently 11 points adrift of first-placed Real Madrid in the league table.

Per information from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Flick is one of the names in the running to replace Xavi at Barcelona. The club had reportedly made an attempt to try to bring in Flick already, which was back in 2021 by virtue of a video chat spearheaded by Barcelona club president Joan Laporta. Xavi was the man next in line after they were unable to convince Flick to take over.

Opinions are split on Flick’s tenure as Germany manager, as it seems Die Mannschaft’s issues stem far beyond whoever is in the managerial seat, but there can simply be no arguing how much he means to Bayern. After taking over for the dismissed Niko Kovac in the late fall of 2019, Flick went on to win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Champions League, DFL-Supercup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Supercup with; winning every club trophy possible. He was eventually replaced by Nagelsmann in the summer of 2021 after announcing that he would be leaving the club midway through the 2020/21 season.