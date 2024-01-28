After grass slight, FC Augsburg CCO takes swipe at “thin-skinned” Bayern Munich

Heading into Bayern Munich’s away game at FC Augsburg, there was a lot of talk about the shoddy state of the home side’s pitch.

Beat up, sloppy, and with its best days far behind it (no, we aren’t talking about half the crowd in the stadium...I kid, I kid), WWK Arena is likely not fit to host top-flight football right now. The stadium itself is great, but the playing surface is nothing short of a debacle.

How much of a mess? Well, check out what Leon Goretzka had to say about it after Bayern Munich’s 3-2 victory on Saturday. Heck, even we knew things were not quite right with the grass in Augsburg.

All that said, FC Augsburg Chief Commercial Officer Michael Ströll was not pleased see Goretzka’s comments — and has waged verbal warfare on the Bavarians by labeling them as “thin-skinned”, even as he acknowledged that the pitch is not “in the best condition at the moment.”

“First of all, it’s a compliment for us that Bayern hate travelling to Augsburg. We’ve proven again yesterday that we can be very comfortable to play against, but also play good football. It’s true that the pitch is not in the best condition at the moment,” said Ströll. “But I agree with Didi Hamann when he said that [Bayern’s] last three games weren’t much better and they were played on their pitch in the Allianz Arena. I think we noticed yesterday that Bayern were maybe a bit thin-skinned.”

If there is any topic we take seriously here at BFW, it is grass...and damn it, “this will not stand, you know. This aggression will not stand, man.”

What a bunch of mother-Fuggerstädters over there...

