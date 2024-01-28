Five reasons why FC Barcelona should hire Thomas Tuchel to replace Xavi

With the recent announcement that Xavi Hernández will step down from his role at FC Barcelona this summer, it seems that the Catalans have an urgent need to find a replacement. Given that Bayern Munich and Barcelona share sooooooo much DNA, we here at BFW thought we’d solve that problem for them.

The next FCB coach has to be Thomas Tuchel, right? Just ask the man himself.

Tuchel asked whether working abroad (in Spain) would be an option for him in the future, says abroad would be appealing for him again, and Spain has an exceptional league [ @SkySport_Ben]pic.twitter.com/2cEB0IzGmM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 28, 2024

Let’s list all the ways that this move would make sense:

He’s a coach with a proven track record who can take Barcelona to the next level. His trophy haul in the last two years speaks for itself.

Barcelona are a little bit unstable right now, so Tuchel would be the right man to come in and make some changes. He could tell them exactly which Premier League players they need to sign, satisfying Barca’s need to dig an ever-deeper financial hole for themselves.

Tuchel’s football is already perfectly suited to the pace and intensity of La Liga. He would be right at home in Spain.

Tuchel only has one year left on his contract after this, so he wouldn’t be too difficult to get. Compare that to someone like Jurgen Klopp, for example, who has promised to take a year long break from football after he leaves Liverpool FC in the summer. Other major candidates, like Xabi Alonso or Mourinho for example, are non-starters — their Madrid connections rule him out. Laporta could knock on Bayern’s door and ask nicely. It worked when they tried it with Lewandowski.

Lastly: IT WOULD STOP THOMAS TUCHEL FROM MANAGING BAYERN MUNICH.

Thomas Tuchel would be put in charge of a world class squad at Barca, with a perfect striker in the form of Robert Lewandowski, as well as a much better midfield — Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong clearly outclass the players he has at Bayern Munich, which is obvious once you examine the results of the last five meetings between these two sides. He would also get to work with his “dream signing” Ronald Araújo, whom he has been trying to convince to make the switch to Bavaria.

Really, it would be a match made in heaven. Of course, this would hurt Bayern Munich — we’d have to go out and find a new coach, maybe (gasp) pay Bayer Leverkusen a fee to bring in Xabi Alonso. But that’s just how it is sometimes. Just another cross we have to bear for our FCB brethren.