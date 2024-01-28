Breaking: Bayern Munich complete transfer of Sacha Boey from Galatasaray

After a rather topsy-turvy January transfer window for Bayern Munich with a lot of back-and-forth, they managed to get another player not long before the window slams shut. The Bavarians have managed to secure a deal for French right=back Sacha Boey from Turkish club Galatasaray on a 4.5 year deal to 2028:

The fee paid was €30 million guaranteed plus €5 million add-ons for a maximum of €35 million. This makes Boey the record sale of both Galatasaray and the Turkish Super Lig. Speaking after the move was completed, the 23-year-old is ecstatic to be with Bayern. “It’s unbelievable, exciting. I could not sleep. It’s a dream for me, and now I’m here”, Boey gushed. “I’m a quick, aggressive player who knows how to defend and also attack. Bayern is a legendary club with a lot of history. It’s an honor for me that such a club wanted me and that I’ll be able to play here”.

Boey will wear the number 23 shirt for the club.