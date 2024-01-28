Manuel Neuer stresses the importance of winning on the road in January

Bayern Munich overcame injuries, two penalty kicks, and an ugly pitch to win 3-2 at Augsburg. Bayern never trailed but saw a two-goal advantage reduced twice. Augsburg ended the game with more shots and shots on goal than Bayern but Bayern was more efficient with their chances, scoring three goals from only four shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made a season-high five saves to secure a crucial three points to put Bayern only one point behind Bayer Leverkusen. In his postgame interview, Neuer reiterated the team’s desire to win every game, regardless of the difficulties that they faced.

Manuel Neuer: “It was important to end the week this way. We knew we had to go through a fight. It’s not an easy task in Augsburg, as we saw again today. We had a bit more space and also scored three goals. Nevertheless, things got tight again in the end. We’re happy we left the pitch as winners.”

Neuer (and Bayern fans) found it refreshing when the game opened up a little bit after Bayern went ahead 3-1 on Harry Kane’s goal in the 58th minute. Bayern’s recent matches have been mired by defensive shells that Bayern has sturggled to break through.

If Bayern can continue to find multiple goals in the first half, the squad will surely reap the benefits in the second half.

