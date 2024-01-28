“FC Infirmary” is back: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman tears MCL! Christoph Freund reacts to the injury

Some of the newer fans of Bayern Munich may be forgiven for not knowing the dark past of FC Bayern — one that strikes fear in every football fan’s heart and makes even the most effervescent quiver: Its injury history.

Filled with dark twists and turns that possibly took away the chance of having at least two more Champions League trophies in the FC Bayern Museum, there was a reason another nickname went hand-in-hand with FC Hollywood in cycles.

Cursed by the injury gods or maybe being their favourite amusement, Bayern had been used to having their most valuable players not available for the big games in the knockout stages of the Champions League each season, and each season felt like a ‘Robbery’ from a supernatural force. Well, call it lady luck or history repeating itself; that time is upon us again.

After the MRI scan following the knee injury suffered against Augsburg today, it was confirmed that Kingsley Coman has torn the MCL (medial collateral ligament) in his left knee, making him unavailable for as long as two months (as reported by many sources on @MiaSanMia).

This is added to the fresh injuries of Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, and Joshua Kimmich in the midweek and to the long-term injuries of Serge Gnabry, Bouna Sarr, and youngsters Tarek Buchmann and Daniel Peretz.

FC Infirmary is back once again.

An official confirmation came through sporting director Christian Freund (as reported by FC Bayern official page):

“It’s obviously a real blow. But knowing Kingsley, he’ll come back even stronger. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Following the confirmation and the now dire winger situation at the club, rumours started to circle around the possibility of bringing the announced summer signing of Bryan Zaragoza forward in the winter transfer window. The rumours were unfortunately only short-lived, as Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg would pour cold water on them by clarifying the contract situation of Zaragoza:

News #Zaragoza: So far, there was no new contact between FC Bayern & Granada today.



Been told: According to the contract, it is not possible for Bayern to bring Zaragoza to Munich right now - to replace #Coman.



His 5-year contract is valid starting from the summer.… pic.twitter.com/sYTEO9vRul — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 27, 2024

Gloomily, the chance that Bayern Munich will end up with no trophies at the end of the 23/24 season is increasing logarithmically with each passing match day.

But on some positive notes, Sacha Boey seems to be Bayern-bound, and Bayer Leverkusen dropped two points in their 0-0 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, cutting their lead on top of the table to just two points.

The fixture against Bayern Munich looms in less than two weeks and one thing is assured, this season isn’t going to be for the faint-hearted.

What are your thoughts on the club situation and the title-winning prospect at this point in time? Let us know in the comments below.